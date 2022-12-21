World

Zelenskyy visits US as Biden offers more funds and weapons

Ukraine leader to address Congress, meet US security officials on his first trip outside Ukraine since Russia invaded in February

21 December 2022 - 20:05 By Jennifer Jacobs and Jordan Fabian

US president Joe Biden will unveil nearly $2bn (R35bn) in assistance and announce moves to deliver a Patriot missile battery to help Ukraine bolster its defences this winter as its leader, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, arrived in Washington on Wednesday to deliver an in-person address to Congress...

