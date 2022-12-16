World

Putin to make rare visit to Belarus for talks with war ally Lukashenko

16 December 2022 - 13:59 By Benjamin Harvey
President Alexander Lukashenko, left, of Belarus, and President Vladimir Putin during an earlier visit, more than three years ago. Putin is to visit his war ally on Monday for talks that will focus on their 'strategic partnership and alliance with an emphasis on integration cooperation'. File photo.
President Alexander Lukashenko, left, of Belarus, and President Vladimir Putin during an earlier visit, more than three years ago. Putin is to visit his war ally on Monday for talks that will focus on their 'strategic partnership and alliance with an emphasis on integration cooperation'. File photo.
Image: Bloomberg

Russian President Vladimir Putin is to travel to Belarus on Monday in his first visit in more than three years to his ally in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

President Alexander Lukashenko will host Putin in Minsk for talks on security and “joint measures to respond to emerging challenges” as well as economic cooperation including on import substitution, according to a statement on the Belarusian leader’s website on Friday.

The Kremlin said the two leaders will focus on their “strategic partnership and alliance with an emphasis on integration cooperation.” 

This will be Putin’s first visit to Belarus since June 2019. Lukashenko is a regular visitor to Russia and has met with Putin in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi and the far eastern Amur region since the Russian president ordered the February 24 invasion of Ukraine. 

Lukashenko allowed Russian forces to cross into Ukraine from Belarus in their failed attempt to seize the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, at the start of the war and he has consistently supported Putin’s invasion while holding back from sending his own military to join the fight. The US and EU have sanctioned Lukashenko’s regime for aiding Russia in the war.

Putin’s visit is also the first since the Belarusian leader’s brutal crackdown on protesters after disputed presidential elections in 2020. The US and EU refused to recognise the election results and have backed exiled opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

READ MORE:

Russian missile barrage knocks out power to Ukrainian cities

A salvo of Russian missiles knocked out power across Ukraine as President Vladimir Putin’s forces continued their campaign of attacking ...
News
6 hours ago

Russia says no Christmas ceasefire in Ukraine

Moscow said no "Christmas ceasefire" was on the cards after nearly 10 months of war in Ukraine, rejecting a call by Kyiv to start withdrawing troops ...
News
1 day ago

Ukraine’s latest need: 50-million LED light bulbs to ease power shortfalls

While Kyiv's allies pledged more than $1bn (about R17bn) in aid on Tuesday, they also promised energy-efficient light-emitting diode bulbs to ease ...
News
2 days ago

Putin cancels annual marathon year-end TV news conference

President Vladimir Putin will not hold his traditional televised year-end news conference this month, the Kremlin said on Thursday, 10 months into ...
News
3 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Elon Musk is no longer the world’s richest person World
  2. Bridge collapse forces closure of road linking Joburg with Krugersdorp, and ... South Africa
  3. No regrets, says Dlamini-Zuma after defying ANC’s orders News
  4. 'I declared the cash when I landed in South Africa': Sudanese mogul on Phala ... South Africa
  5. POLL | Should ‘Please Call Me’ guy Nkosana Makate have taken the R47m or keep ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Zuma's grand entrance interrupts Ramaphosa's speech
ANC elective conference start delayed, Mabe confirms NDZ and others won't face ...