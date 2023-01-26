A Russian graveyard reveals Wagner’s prisoner army
A rapidly expanding cemetery in a southern Russia offers insight into the convicts who are fighting — and dying — for the secretive mercenary army
26 January 2023 - 21:56 By FELIX LIGHT, FILIPP LEBEDEV and READE LEVINSON
Late last summer, a plot of land on the edge of a small farming community in southern Russia began to fill with scores of newly dug graves of fighters killed in Ukraine. The resting places were adorned with simple wooden crosses and brightly coloured wreaths that bore the insignia of Russia’s Wagner Group — a feared and secretive private army...
