World

A Russian graveyard reveals Wagner’s prisoner army

A rapidly expanding cemetery in a southern Russia offers insight into the convicts who are fighting — and dying — for the secretive mercenary army

26 January 2023 - 21:56 By FELIX LIGHT, FILIPP LEBEDEV and READE LEVINSON

Late last summer, a plot of land on the edge of a small farming community in southern Russia began to fill with scores of newly dug graves of fighters killed in Ukraine. The resting places were adorned with simple wooden crosses and brightly coloured wreaths that bore the insignia of Russia’s Wagner Group — a feared and secretive private army...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Russian mercenary firm claims strategic Ukrainian town of Soledar World
  2. Bombing after Russia ends ceasefire World
  3. Russian culture centre head wounded in Central African Republic assassination ... Africa

Most read

  1. Resistance to gas in SA steers Karpowership towards global expansion World
  2. Germans switch to costly fan heaters as gas shortage fears bite World
  3. Eye on the world – December 14 2020 World
  4. US nears deal for 500-million Pfizer doses to donate to poorer countries World
  5. The ‘Alzheimer’s village’ where the old world is not forgotten World

Latest Videos

Thousands march in CT against load-shedding
Load-shedding protests spark tensions between DA and ANC in Joburg