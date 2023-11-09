Indian scientists hope cloud seeding will clean Delhi's toxic air
The project, estimated to cost 10m rupees (R2.2m) per 100km², involves spraying into clouds a mix of salts that include silver iodine
09 November 2023 - 21:50
For the first time, Indian scientists plan to seed clouds to trigger heavy rain in some areas of New Delhi. They hope this will be enough to tackle smog gripping the world's most polluted capital, the project's head said on Thursday...
