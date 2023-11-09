KEO UNCUT
MARK KEOHANE | Double World Cup winning Bok No 8 took time to mature, but boy when he did ...
It is incredible to believe that Duane Vermeulen was 26 when he made his Springbok debut
09 November 2023 - 21:50
Duane Vermeulen retired from international rugby this week. The double World Cup winner was comfortably anointed as the greatest ever Springbok No 8, by critics and supporters. But you need to go back in time to fully appreciate Vermeulen’s rise to the top...
