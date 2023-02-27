The 2023 awards season has been quite tepid. It is rare we find ourselves continuing to discuss the influence of stars in the front rows of fashion week shows more than the highly influential work seen on red carpets.
Is street style slowly taking over the gravitas of what our stars wear, or is there a reason to keep believing in red carpets?
Take a look at our best and worst dressed list for it all.
Jodie, Kid Cudi, Zendaya: Best and worst dressed of the week
Find out who is winning award season and who should stop receiving invites to lose
Image: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images
The 2023 awards season has been quite tepid. It is rare we find ourselves continuing to discuss the influence of stars in the front rows of fashion week shows more than the highly influential work seen on red carpets.
Is street style slowly taking over the gravitas of what our stars wear, or is there a reason to keep believing in red carpets?
Take a look at our best and worst dressed list for it all.
BEST
JODIE TURNER-SMITH
Wayman + Micah are quickly becoming an untouchable duo when it comes to the trajectory of Jodie Turner-Smith’s style. This is bound to add a halo effect on most brands she works with.
Jodie recently dominated the fashion week cycle with a call back to modest hats, like the fez pair she wore and even the dramatic styles seen with her look at the Harris Reed that may be a call back to the looks donned by Beyoncé and Lil Nas X by some.
KIT CONNOR
The teen sensation may have worn hearts on Heartstoppers but he was winning over fashion lovers with this ensemble. The muscle tee would have worked with slim-fitted trousers and the same boots but everything shines with the boxy high-waisted pants he opted for instead. This is a great example of a star dressing to highlight the best parts of their body without having to go over the top to make a fashion statement.
CHRISTINA APPLEGATE
Remember when celebrities used to make statements on red carpets? That is certainly the case with Christina’s SAG Awards look. Becoming a memorable moment in a sea of boring gowns, she not only remixes a tuxedo dress with a train to boot but her cane was emblazoned with “FU MS” in reference to her recent multiple sclerosis diagnosis
We also love the Doc Martens that complement the look that matches the pair worn by her daughter. A good example of how to take on comfort without compromising on style.
WORST
ZENDAYA
While she is pretty in pink, this look is a bit of a let-down from the seasoned red carpet star. The work of her stylist, Law Roach, the hair complements her dress and the breathtaking neckpiece but why is Zendaya wearing a dress best suited for stars with a soft and understated approach, like Issa Ray or Angela Basset? Bring back the era-defining moments we are used to.
Image: Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WarnerMedia
Image: Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage
AUNJANUE ELLIS
Aunjanue is no stranger to using her fashion moments to convey a message, but this look falls flat due to its fit. The semi-sheer dress has so much going on it creates very little distinction between her neck and shoulders.
KID CUDI
Sneakers are becoming a very popular choice for male stars, but there is a much more stylish way to pull them off. This Kid Cudi look ends up coming off as amateur and reminiscent of a 2000s red carpet look for the Grammys. The sneakers do not complement anything he is wearing, from his nail polish to his suit.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
Sheila, Lil Nas, Sydney Sweeney: best and worst dressed of the week
Lindiwe Sisulu, Nambitha, Supra: best and worst dressed of the week
Cardi B, Thebe Magugu, Beyonce: best and worst dressed of the week
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos