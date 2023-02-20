Sydney Sweeney's style often leaves little to be desired. There are a few things we desperately need from this look. As stylists are required to source an ensemble from one house, it would have been nice if they went for a more classical or simple look, considering this one is boxy in a way that looks ill-fitted for Sydney.
Sheila, Lil Nas, Sydney Sweeney: best and worst dressed of the week
Who was the belle of the ball and who was the baron of boring?
Image: Photo by Neil Mockford/FilmMagic
Whether you are a fan of the Baftas or fashion week, we've got you covered with the inspiring and breathtaking looks from last week's celebrity sightings. Take a squiz at who owned their looks and who needs a new stylist?
BEST
SHEILA ATIM
Sheila Atim is no stranger to daring editorials, but it seems she is ready to take over the red carpet. This striking look from Prada will certainly be one of her most definitive ensembles. The simplistic approach to the already bold gown is finished off expertly with Chopard jewels, including a layered pearl neckpiece. While bare necks have been a favourite of the red carpet, Sheila reminds us to have as much fun with our looks.
LIL NAS X
From Thom Browne to LaQuan Smith, Lil Nas X has aligned himself with some of the most powerful and daring designers out there. This week was evidence of that with his campy style.
In Lil Nas's approach we see a lot of bold colours, with his take on colour blocking as well as his love of blurring gender binaries as seen at the Christian Cowan show, where he was more than happy to shift back his seat with that large feathered headpiece. What a sport.
SAM SMITH
As Sam Smith enjoys a new approach and aesthetic, his looks have taken a daring turn in approach. While some have ruffled feathers, others proved he is a style king in the making. While this look lacks a certain finesse in terms of it being tailored to fit him, the boxy silhouette from the glittering coat and the bold red leather underneath proves just how you can balance comfort and over the top glamour.
This is certainly one for the books, showing that a dressed-down look with all the right elements still makes a memorable fashionable moment.
WORST
SYDNEY SWEENEY
Sydney Sweeney's style often leaves little to be desired. There are a few things we desperately need from this look. As stylists are required to source an ensemble from one house, it would have been nice if they went for a more classical or simple look, considering this one is boxy in a way that looks ill-fitted for Sydney.
The earrings along her helix are great but without the beauty look to complement it, it falls flat, becoming a half-hearted attempt at the on-trend goth aesthetic. Maybe it's time to see her in more of her spaghetti strap dresses.
