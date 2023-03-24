Sandra Prinsloo on sailing into a war zone and her best spot for a night out

Childhood holidays? I remember getting up very early when it was still dark and piling into the car to go to the bushveld or to my uncle’s farm in Natal, where I learnt to ride horses bareback. I remember early morning runs down to the milk shed to watch the cows being milked and then travelling down to the farm gate by mule cart to deliver the milk. My aunt’s freshly baked bread, cups of steaming cocoa, “krummelpap” with cream and brown sugar and homemade ginger beer.

The best holidays were the long trek down to the Cape from Pretoria with my father at the wheel and my mother dishing out padkos to keep my brother and me from fighting. Long days on the beach, swimming and body surfing, never wanting to go back home for lunch, ending up starving. I never wanted those holidays in Kleinmond to end!

My first trip abroad was to Europe in the days when even flying economy was glamorous. Greece was my first stop. [Actor] Marius Weyers and I travelled together and we would buy a bunch of grapes every morning and trek up the Acropolis and sit on the steps of any one of the monuments and just breathe all that antiquity in. We saw plays, visited museums, danced in tavernas in the Plaka and couldn’t believe our luck.