My Travelling Life

Harare, Kigali, Zanzibar: Actress Chi Mhende on her African adventures

The Zimbabwean star recalls biking in Kigali, dancing in Zanzibar, and tells us why the passport office in Harare is a must-see for tourists

I enjoyed the stillness of lockdown, but in November 2021 I was fortunate to travel to Rwanda for a film. That was unbelievable. One evening I joined a motorcycle convoy with the makeup team in Kigali, which was the best experience. The love we received from the streets really sealed it — everyone wants you to know them, their land, the language and their hearts. There's no such thing as getting lost here. Someone will always hold your hand. Also, a meal is never fast. Don't expect that ever. It’ll always be a two-hour, home-cooked affair, so get comfortable, just as you would at home. Kigali is a truly magical place...