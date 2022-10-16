My Travelling Life

‘Never been on safari but I’ve seen my fair share of beasts’ - Bianca Del Rio

... and that was just on 'RuPaul's Drag Race', says the hilarous comic as she returns to SA for a new, post-pandemic show, 'Unsanitised'

Bianca del Rio's win on season six of RuPaul's Drag Race launched a sizzling career with a string of world tours. After a forced break due to the pandemic, she's bringing her scandalous brand of “insult comedy” back in a new show, Unsanitised. We chatted to her about the tour, her thoughts on SA, and some of her meanest travel memories. ..