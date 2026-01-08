Who is iShowSpeed? 5 things to know about the internet sensation

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

American YouTube and Twitch star Darren Jason Watkins Jr, popularly known as iShowSpeed, has gone viral in South Africa after his popular streams on social media, with many locals eager to learn more about the man behind the screen.

Speed recently visited South Africa as part of his highly publicised “Speed Does Africa” tour. The journey, which began in late December 2025, has attracted millions of live viewers as he explores the continent in real-time. Other than South Africa, he has also been to Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Eswatini, Botswana, and Angola.

During his stay in Cape Town and Johannesburg, Speed immersed himself in South African culture, trying traditional foods and collaborating with local celebrities.

1. The world’s top English-language streamer

Born in Cincinnati, Ohio, the 21-year-old rose to global fame during the Covid-19 pandemic. What started as a hobby in his bedroom has evolved into a massive entertainment empire covering gaming, football commentary, vlogs, and music.

Known for his chaotic, high-energy, and often humorous streaming style, Speed boasts more than 47-million subscribers on YouTube and more than 43-million followers on Instagram.

He won Streamer of the Year at both the 2024 and 2025 Streamer Awards.

Reflecting on his rapid rise during an interview on Club Shay Shay with Shannon Sharpe, Speed spoke about his journey.

“During Covid-19, there was no school, and I was bored,” he said.

“Everything stopped, and all I could do was play video games. I’ve always been a gamer, but that period sparked something in me to take streaming seriously.”

2. Athleticism and viral stunts

His nickname, “Speed,” originates from his childhood reputation for being naturally fast. He remains confident in his physical abilities, claiming he could beat any non-athlete celebrity in a race or boxing match.

He recently raced Olympic gold medalist Noah Lyles in a 50m sprint and, more recently, even challenged a cheetah during his African tour. In 2024, he shocked the internet by successfully jumping over two speeding Lamborghinis in Miami. He is also well-known for performing backflips and other high-risk stunts during his live broadcasts.

3. Rapper and Business Mogul

Beyond the camera, Speed has pursued a music career in hip-hop. His most popular track, “World Cup”, was released in 2022.

His entrepreneurial spirit has seen his net worth climb to an estimated $10-million to $15-million. His income is diversified through YouTube ad revenue, lucrative streaming deals, and his own successful online merchandise store.

4. The ultimate Cristiano Ronaldo Fan

Speed is arguably the world’s most famous “superfan” of football legend Cristiano Ronaldo. He staunchly defended Ronaldo as the “GOAT” (Greatest of All Time) over Lionel Messi.

His obsession began in 2022, and he even has a portrait of Ronaldo tattooed on his arm. “That man inspires me,” Speed told Shannon Sharpe. “I respect people who keep me going by the way they live. When I see Ronaldo’s career, I see a legacy.”

5. A history of controversy

Speed’s path to the top hasn’t been without friction. In 2021, he was banned from Twitch for “sexual coercion or intimidation” after aggressive comments made toward a model during a livestream. This ban lasted nearly two years.

He has also faced backlash for sexist remarks during gaming sessions and went viral in 2023 for an accidental “wardrobe malfunction” during a stream, which birthed the “isowmeat” meme. Despite these setbacks, his fanbase has remained loyal.