Bravo Le Roux’s family seek help for repatriation of his body

Joy Mphande

Joy Mphande

Journalist

Bravo Le Roux died in Switzerland on January 22 2026. (Supplied)

The family of rapper Bravo Le Roux have launched a fundraiser to help cover costs to repatriate his body to South Africa and support his daughter.

Bravo, whose real name was Sinesipho Peter, died in Switzerland on January 22.

A statement shared by Bravo’s family on Monday said as tributes pour in for the late star, many reached out to the family asking how they can offer support during this difficult time.

“The family is facing the practical and financial challenges associated with repatriating Bravo to South Africa,” it said.

“The fundraiser has been created to help cover the costs related to returning Bravo to South Africa, immediate and necessary expenses connected to his passing and long-term support for his daughter. Any contribution is entirely voluntary and deeply appreciated.

“The family is grateful for the kindness, messages and support received and kindly asks for privacy as they mourn.”

