TshisaLIVE

WATCH: Zoleka Mandela is the perfect Cassper 'hype man'

01 October 2017 - 12:00 By TshisaLIVE
Cassper Nyovest's track made Zoleka Mandela want to rap.
Cassper Nyovest's track made Zoleka Mandela want to rap.
Image: Via Cassper Nyovest Instagram

Zoleka Mandela is evidently a major Cassper fan. 

So much so, that after while she was at home alone, she pretended to be the rapper's hype man. 

Zoleka shared a short video clip of how she rapped along to Cassper's track, while his music video played on TV. 

"When a housewife is home alone, she pretends to be Casper's hype man!!! Don't act like you've never heard a rap song that doesn't make you feel like a BAWSS, like you want to learn how to rap ... even if you don't know the lyrics," she said. 

We're Cassper will make space for you in his crew Zoleka! 

Cassper helps Rick Ross out with a vernac tweet

Rapper Cassper Nyovest put his language skills to good use on Thursday when he came helped translate a tweet written in Setswana for US rapper Rick ...
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

'My body is my investment' - Khanyi Mbau on splurging on surgery

While many were left gobsmacked by news that Khanyi Mbau forked out a whopping R95,000 on her latest cosmetic surgery, she views it as an investment ...
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Here's why Mona Monyane won't be bullied by other women on social media

After she publicly announced that she's expecting baby number two, actress Mona Monyane found herself on the receiving end of "judgement" from other ...
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Xolani Gwala reveals colon cancer battle

Three weeks after 702 announced that talk show host Xolani Gwala would be off air for several weeks to allow him space to deal with a "serious ...
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Cassper helps Rick Ross out with a vernac tweet TshisaLIVE
  2. Asanda Maku embraces her curves in bikini photo shoot TshisaLIVE
  3. Xolani Gwala reveals colon cancer battle TshisaLIVE
  4. Zodwa Wabantu shades Skolopad: She is still crawling in this game TshisaLIVE
  5. I really don't hate Bonang, says 'Boneng reality show' star Lasizwe TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Steve Tandy on Scott Baldwin bitten by a Lion
BLF, ANCYL and MK Inkululeko Foundation take on Rupert in Stellenbosch
X