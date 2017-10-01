WATCH: Zoleka Mandela is the perfect Cassper 'hype man'

Zoleka Mandela is evidently a major Cassper fan.

So much so, that after while she was at home alone, she pretended to be the rapper's hype man.

Zoleka shared a short video clip of how she rapped along to Cassper's track, while his music video played on TV.

"When a housewife is home alone, she pretends to be Casper's hype man!!! Don't act like you've never heard a rap song that doesn't make you feel like a BAWSS, like you want to learn how to rap ... even if you don't know the lyrics," she said.

We're Cassper will make space for you in his crew Zoleka!