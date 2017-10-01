WATCH: Zoleka Mandela is the perfect Cassper 'hype man'
Zoleka Mandela is evidently a major Cassper fan.
So much so, that after while she was at home alone, she pretended to be the rapper's hype man.
Zoleka shared a short video clip of how she rapped along to Cassper's track, while his music video played on TV.
"When a housewife is home alone, she pretends to be Casper's hype man!!! Don't act like you've never heard a rap song that doesn't make you feel like a BAWSS, like you want to learn how to rap ... even if you don't know the lyrics," she said.
We're Cassper will make space for you in his crew Zoleka!
When a housewife is home alone, she pretends to be Casper's Hype Man!!! 😂 Don't act like you've never heard a rap song that doesn't make you feel like a BAWSS, like you want to learn how to rap ... Even if you don't know the lyrics!!! 🙈 This is my favourite part of the track, it just gives me LIFE!!! 😜 Back to my studies, that was so much fun! Let me go and show Criminology and my study notes whose BAWSS around here! 🤗 #HouseWifeOfNorthriding #KaraokeWithMrsBashala #CasperNyovest #TitoMboweniTrack #StudyBreak
