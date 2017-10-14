The album‚ which launched this week‚ sees Metane using his knowledge and relationships to give 12 young hip-hop artists from cities across South Africa access to the resources necessary to jumpstart their musical journeys.

Metane’s popular SlikourOnLife digital platform‚ which is currently one of the top 1‚000 websites in South Africa‚ shares information on urban culture and music‚ and features videos and interviews to give substance to the music and musicians who may not have access to traditional platforms‚ and provides an accessible place for their videos.

“The Incubator album takes SlikourOnLife to the next level. We’ve selected the very best hip-hop songs submitted to SlikourOnLife and compiled them into an album‚ and I’m taking everything I would do for myself and handing it over to these artists‚” says Metane.

With access to resources that would otherwise have taken them years to build up‚ such as a music video‚ press conference‚ streaming‚ a publicity campaign and a TV distribution channel‚ Metane’s SlikourOnLife Incubator has the potential to change the course of these young peoples’ lives forever.

Drawn from the four corners of South Africa‚ the artists range in age from 19 to 27 and represent the future of musical culture‚ says Metane. “Whenever I hear great talent I always ask myself ‘what if these kids need that one chance that got me to where I am today?’ I live by the theory that we all have a CSI responsibility‚ and I have the relationships and resources to bring media‚ industry and artists together. It’s my responsibility to utilise them.

“These 12 kids have a talent‚ and I’m plugging them into an environment that will allow them to walk the path that I’ve walked.”