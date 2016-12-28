Nandi Madida slayed 2016

Wedding bells!

Nandi and Zakes, who have been an item for years sparked marriage rumours in June this year, when Nandi was spotted with a massive rock on her left-hand ring finger.

Then, a few days later, the lovebirds were rocked by pregnancy rumours after it was widely reported that Nandi had baby bump at the BET Awards red carpet earlier this year.

However, speaking to Sunday Times at the time Nandi poured cold water on the claims.

"I don't know who said I'm married, but apparently I am. And I have put on a lot of weight in the past few months, but I'm not pregnant," she said.

But in August, Nandi released a heartfelt and telling social media statement where she poured her heart out for the first time about marrying Zakes and carrying their first child together.

"It's been such an amazing journey and I just couldn't wait to share it with the people. With that said my heart is beyond happy as I can confirm that I am indeed Mrs Madida. I married my true love who is Zakhele Madida (Zakes Bantwini)."

New addition to the family

A few days before confirming that she married Zakes, Nandi announced her pregnancy to the world on the runway at Mercedes Benz Fashion Week.

And in November, the couple welcomed a baby boy into the world.

A video posted by nandi_madida (@nandi_madida) on Aug 27, 2016 at 4:51am PDT

Slaying their careers!

Being preggers didn't stop Nandi for reaching new heights in her career.

Fresh from hosting the 2016 BET Awards red carpet, Nandi was unveiled as one of the hosts of BET's A-List, a weekly lifestyle and entertainment magazine show on the channel.

And that's not all...

She also launched her self-funded fashion label COLOUR at the opening of the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week.

Oh and did we mention that Nandi drew praise from fashion critics around the world, including from CNN, Elle US, E! Online, Page Six and UK's Daily Mail, when she appeared on the BET Awards red carpet wearing something from her clothing range?

A photo posted by nandi_madida (@nandi_madida) on Jun 26, 2016 at 2:11pm PDT



We're looking forward to see what 2017 has in store for this lovely family!