IN MEMES: 16 and pregnant? We've been living it, says Mzansi

The show, which follows the life of local teens who find out they are expecting, aired as an hour-long documentary on Wednesday night - and naturally Twitter was watching.

The documentary was created to highlight the problem of teen pregnancies in SA and it didn't take Twitter users long to relate to the struggles they saw on screen.

Many users pointed out that16 and Pregnant was something South Africa has been dealing with for ages!

#16andpregnant yall acting shocked as if you don't know many young kids fell pregnant in middle school pic.twitter.com/mMUx0WHbdG — KAY NINE (@OMG_itsK9) May 31, 2017

#16andpregnant this show must be called #13andpregnant nothing more we are used to see 16 yr old's get pregnant pic.twitter.com/ZzMZivXLhz — THEE BIG KHAUNA (@tebza_kale) June 1, 2017

But in South Africa 16 is a normal age to have a child.They should have said 13 and Pregnant #16andpregnant pic.twitter.com/TvB7aV4oBJ — KARABO_THE_GREAT (@sekwakwariri) May 31, 2017

#16andpregnant mmmm. poor grannies gone have to take care of those babies pic.twitter.com/DHAHiz5E85 — EURO (@avuyilemqix) June 1, 2017

A report published earlier this month by Stats SA revealed that 17 in every 1,000 women aged between 15-19 gave birth in 2016.