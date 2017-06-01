 IN MEMES: 16 and pregnant? We've been living it, says Mzansi - Times LIVE
   
Thu Jun 01 10:41:24 SAST 2017

Minnie Dlamini is in full wedding planning mode

IN MEMES: 16 and pregnant? We've been living it, says Mzansi

TshisaLIVE | 2017-06-01 09:43:50.0
The three teenagers who featured in the SA version of 16 and Pregnant.
Image by: Supplied

A local version of the hit reality show 16 and Pregnant premiered last night and had Twitter in a tizz over the reality of teen pregnancies.

The show, which follows the life of local teens who find out they are expecting, aired as an hour-long documentary on Wednesday night - and naturally Twitter was watching.

The documentary was created to highlight the problem of teen pregnancies in SA and it didn't take Twitter users long to relate to the struggles they saw on screen.

Many users pointed out that16 and Pregnant was something South Africa has been dealing with for ages!

16 memes 2.PNG16 memes.PNG 

 

A report published earlier this month by Stats SA revealed that 17 in every 1,000 women aged between 15-19 gave birth in 2016.

