Greg Naidoo‚ 57‚ his sister Melanie‚ 51‚ and her daughter Rakiel‚ 23‚ disappeared during a robbery at the family home in Northcliff on Sunday.

Three burnt bodies‚ believed to be theirs‚ were discovered the next day in Centurion near Pretoria. Greg's son‚ Rezine‚ confirmed on Wednesday that the family had positively linked the three bodies to those of their family‚ but said they were still waiting for the final DNA confirmation.

"I'm glad the cops caught them. But I will only feel relief once we get our family's bodies and do what's right for their souls‚" he said following the news that six people‚ including an ex-employee of the family had been arrested.

"All we can do is keep praying and make sure everything is done so they can rest in peace‚" he said.

Rezine added: "I just want the police to do their investigation."

Family spokesman Carl Fourie said he had taken it upon himself to hire armed guards and place them outside the home where the robbery occurred‚ outside the family business‚ and some of the other homes of the family.

"The family is distraught that it was someone so close to the business and the family‚" he said.

Greg and Melanie owned a car fitment centre together‚ with Melanie owning other businesses as well which she started with her late husband who passed away in recent months.

"They employed people on trust. The family is extremely shattered that something like this can happen and we all just want to know how and why‚" he said.

"We don't know what the suspects managed to take. The keys to the house and the business were in the car they took during the robbery‚" Fourie said.

"Fundamentally‚ one doesn't know who you can trust and who not. That's why I took it upon myself to hire the guards‚" he said.

Fourie said they had hoped to go ahead with funeral arrangements on Wednesday as they were hoping the bodies would've been released by then‚ but that didn't happen.

"For now‚ the funeral arrangements are on hold. It's an extremely emotional situation for the family‚" he said.

Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele said on Thursday that six people were arrested‚ including a former employee‚ and that two vehicles including the family's Mercedes Benz and a firearm used during the commission of the crime were recovered.

"We also recovered household electrical appliances which were stolen in the robbery. The motive for the murders at this stage appears to be house robbery. One of those arrested worked for the deceased's family. We are investigating exactly what kind of work he did for the family and whether he was involved in a dispute with the family‚" he said.

Makhubele said the six suspects‚ who are aged between 25 and 40‚ will appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court soon on charges of murder‚ kidnapping‚ armed robbery‚ possession of stolen goods and possession of an unlicensed firearm.

