Matsatsantsa are set to unveil Tinkler at a press briefing later on Thursday afternoon.

Tinkler led City to a surprise third place in the Premiership and to the Telkom Knockout title this season but quit the Cape Town club after serving just one season of the three-year contract he had with the side.

But he will now take up the post at SuperSport vacated by Stuart Baxter when the Briton assumes the reins of the South African national team on a full-time basis next month.

City announced his departure in a terse statement that offered no thanks to Tinkler for services rendered‚ and instead took a dig at his departure.

“CTCFC is saddened to announce that coach Eric Tinkler has broken his three-year contract‚ just weeks before pre-season‚” the statement read.

“He exits the club‚ after just one season‚ by his choice through a buyout clause.

“The club management‚ players‚ fans and entire city of Cape Town are as determined as ever to show resolve and stand up for our footballing vision‚” said Comitis in a statement issued on Thursday morning.

Comitis later told Times Media Digital that he was disappointed that Tinkler decided to quit.

“Quite frankly‚ we are very disappointed‚ the way the thing has been handled is not how I would have liked‚” Comitis told Times Media Digital.

“Eric didn’t give me a chance to compete [financially] with the offer and it was something we could have matched.

“All that was said previously was about commitment‚ loyalty and the future. I thought I had Eric’s trust. We were already in discussions about a new contract for him.

“To a large extent I was blind-sided because although I knew an offer would be made to Eric‚ it was a surprise to me that he would even consider it.

"That is disappointing‚ along with the fact that we were not given the opportunity to match the offer.”

