Tinkler led City to a surprise third place in the Premiership and to the Telkom Knockout title this season‚ the first of a three-year contract he had with the club.

But he will now take up the post at SuperSport vacated by Stuart Baxter when he takes up the reins of the South African national team on a full-time basis next month.

Matsatsantsa are set to unveil Tinkler at a press briefing on Thursday at 15h00.

City announced his departure in a terse statement that offered no thanks to Tinkler for his services rendered‚ and instead took a dig at his departure.

“CTCFC is saddened to announce that coach Eric Tinkler has broken his three-year contract‚ just weeks before pre-season‚” the statement read.

“He exits the club‚ after just one season‚ by his choice through a buyout clause.

“The club management‚ players‚ fans and entire city of Cape Town are as determined as ever to show resolve and stand up for our footballing vision.”

The hunt for a new coach is on‚ though the club say they have identified their candidate and will make an announcement within a week.

“The club has been overwhelmed by the interest in the position‚ but one true candidate has emerged. We will be announcing the new CTCFC head coach within the next seven days.”

Reports suggested that former Orlando Pirates coach Ruud Krol was sighted in Cape Town this week‚ while City owner John Comitis’ original pick for the job before appointing Tinkler‚ Muhsin Ertugral‚ remains available.

Other seasoned coaches with PSL experience who are jobless include Gordon Igesund‚ Roger de Sa‚ Cavin Johnson and Ernst Middendorp.

- TMG Digital/TMG Sport