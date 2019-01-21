Motoring

TV HIGHLIGHT | GP Racing

The latest news from the world of Formula One

21 January 2019 - 09:32

Ignition has all the shows you need to bring yourself up to date with the latest news and views from the world of motoring. 

GP Racing

This week in GP Racing, we bring you the latest news from the world of Formula 1, and we detail Lewis Hamilton’s road to his fifth world title. Can anyone stop him from making it six? Also, stars of the future in our Formula 3 season review!

  • Broadcast times: Saturday 3pm; Monday 7pm; Friday 11am

