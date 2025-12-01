Motoring

China’s Zeekr launches in Germany with three models

The Geely-owned Chinese electric vehicle maker Zeekr will begin selling cars in Germany on Monday with three models priced from €37,990. (Zeekr)

The Geely-owned Chinese electric vehicle maker Zeekr will begin selling cars in Germany on Monday with three models priced from €37,990 (R755,612), specialist publication Elektroauto-News reported on Monday.

Chinese carmakers are expanding in Europe, betting on their competitive pricing and advanced technology to break into a market traditionally dominated by European and American brands amid a global shift towards electric vehicles.

Zeekr is focusing on premium retail customers, medium-sized fleets, operators of extensive corporate fleets and broadly positioned car rental companies, Zeekr’s Europe CEO Lothar Schupet told Elektroauto-News.

“The demand is enormous. There are several DAX companies and large leasing companies waiting for our electric cars,” he said, citing partnerships with BNP Paribas and Arval for corporate offers.

The company plans to expand into Spain, Italy, France and Britain during 2026, according to Elektroauto-News.

Reuters

