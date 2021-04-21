FIRST DRIVE | Safety concerns take the shine off new 2021 Suzuki Swift

The Swift and SX4 jointly spearheaded proceedings when Suzuki made a re-entry to the South African market more than a decade ago.

And while the latter nameplate has taken a bow, the former has become a genuine sales mainstay for the Japanese manufacturer on SA soil.

No mystery why, when you consider that its virtues mesh perfectly with the basic requirements of the average motorist in our country. The demand for affordability, low running costs, healthy specification levels and attractive styling will never go out of fashion.

Which are all hallmarks delivered on faithfully by the Swift.

The model was treated to an (extremely) subtle revision this month and we sampled it in Johannesburg.