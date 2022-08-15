×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Motorsport

Vandoorne crowned Formula E champion in Seoul showdown

15 August 2022 - 08:35 By Reuters
World champion Stoffel Vandoorne celebrates during the trophy ceremony of the ABB Formula E FIA World Championship on August 14 2022 in Seoul, South Korea.
World champion Stoffel Vandoorne celebrates during the trophy ceremony of the ABB Formula E FIA World Championship on August 14 2022 in Seoul, South Korea.
Image: Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

Belgian Stoffel Vandoorne won the Formula E title for the departing Mercedes team on Sunday as the electric motor racing championship wrapped up season eight with the 100th race of its history.

The second of two E-prix in Seoul also ended an era for the FIA-sanctioned series, with season nine in 2023 introducing a new generation of quicker, lighter and more energy-efficient cars.

Former McLaren F1 racer Vandoorne started fourth and ended second in Sunday's race in and around the South Korean capital's Olympic stadium to take his first championship 33 points clear of Mitch Evans in a Jaguar.

New Zealander Evans, who had won from third on Saturday to close the gap to 21 points, finished seventh after qualifying only 13th for a race he had to win while hoping Vandoorne finished outside the top seven.

"This is amazing. What a season it's been. It's just the best feeling ever. What we've accomplished is something special," Vandoorne said.

"It was really about consistency at the end," added the 30-year-old, who took the title despite winning fewer races than Evans and Swiss-Italian Edoardo Mortara, Sunday's winner for the Venturi team and third overall.

Vandoorne won only once in 2022, in Monaco, with Evans and Mortara taking four each.

Britain's Jake Dennis was third on Sunday for Avalanche Andretti after being second on the road but collecting a five-second penalty for causing a collision that dropped pole-sitter Antonio Felix da Costa to the back of the pack.

Mercedes EQ, who retained their team title ahead of Venturi and DS Techeetah, have sold their outfit to McLaren and depart Formula E on a high after sealing both championships for the second year in a row.

They won last year's drivers' title with Dutch racer Nyck de Vries.

How hill-climber Robin Shute pushes Peak performance to another level

Robin Shute hails from one of England's flattest counties, a region whose highest hill rises a mere 105 metres above sea level, yet no Briton has ...
Motoring
3 days ago

Formula E's centenary race marks the end of an era

Formula E holds its 100th race this weekend with a South Korean double marking the end of an era for the electric series that will likely see Belgian ...
Motoring
3 days ago

Piastri's stance has knock-on effects for other teams

Oscar Piastri's rift with Alpine has also forced a change of plan at Williams and could have a knock-on effect around the Formula One paddock.
Motoring
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. September expected to bring more fuel price relief news
  2. FIRST DRIVE | New Range Rover is a model of all-road sophistication New Models
  3. Mike Tyson’s Ferrari F50 goes on auction news
  4. FIRST DRIVE | We get behind the wheel of the all-new Ford Ranger First Drives
  5. Want to know where the cheapest fuel is? Here’s how to find out news

Latest Videos

Cape Town municipal worker allegedly beat slain e-hailing driver with a spade
Black Sash leaders, 50 years apart, discuss how SA can help women