Motorsport

Red Bull's Verstappen on pole for Emilia Romagna GP

18 May 2024 - 17:15 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Red Bull's Max Verstappen equalled Ayrton Senna's record of eight successive pole positions when he set the fastest lap in qualifying for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola on Saturday.
Red Bull's Max Verstappen equalled Ayrton Senna's record of eight successive pole positions when he set the fastest lap in qualifying for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola on Saturday.
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Red Bull's Max Verstappen equalled Ayrton Senna's record of eight successive pole positions when he set the fastest lap in qualifying for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola on Saturday.

Senna's run was set in 1988/89 with McLaren and Verstappen, also a triple Formula One world champion, started his sequence in Abu Dhabi at the end of last season and has yet to be out-qualified in 2024.

McLaren's Oscar Piastri joined the Dutch driver provisionally on the front row, with stewards investigating the Australian for possible impeding in the first phase of qualifying.

Lando Norris, winner of the previous race in Miami, qualified third for McLaren with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc completing the second row at the Italian team's home circuit.

READ MORE

Russell sees a positive in potential F1 driver ban

Formula One's penalty point system could benefit young hopefuls if it leads to a regular driver incurring a one race ban, according to Mercedes' ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Leclerc on top in first Emilia Romagna GP practice

Charles Leclerc set the pace in his upgraded Ferrari in first practice for the Italian Formula One team's home Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola on ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Williams considering 'about three options' for second seat in 2025

Williams team principal James Vowles is looking at three options for the team's second seat in 2025 after signing Alex Albon to a multiyear extension ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Red Bull's Verstappen on pole for Emilia Romagna GP Motorsport
  2. New Mercedes-Benz GLA arrives in Mzansi New Models
  3. LONG-TERM UPDATE 4 | Our Suzuki Jimny five-door tracks down the oldest railway ... Reviews
  4. New bakkies and vans launched at Nampo agricultural show news
  5. McLaren one-two in final Emilia Romagna GP practice Motorsport

Latest Videos

President Ramaphosa visits the George building site collapse, offers sympathy
'Doctors don't listen to the doomsayers! Stay in SA': Health minister on the NHI