Motorsport

Tanak returns to the M-Sport Ford WRC team

08 December 2022 - 08:01 By Reuters
Ott Tänak will race for M-Sport Ford next season after three years with Hyundai.
Ott Tänak will race for M-Sport Ford next season after three years with Hyundai.
Image: Hannu Rainamo/Getty Images

Estonian Ott Tanak, who won the 2019 world rally championship with Toyota, will race for M-Sport Ford next season after three years with Hyundai, the team said on Wednesday.

Tanak started out with M-Sport, first standing on the world championship podium with them in 2012 and taking his first rally win in 2017 when they won the manufacturers' title.

“M-Sport is the place that raised me as a driver and the place that taught me all the hard lessons and experience to become a top level player in the World Rally Championship,” he said in a statement.

“Since becoming a world champion I have not been able to defend the title, and I will not be able to make peace with myself until I do.”

M-Sport team boss Malcolm Wilson said the Estonian had tested the Ford Puma car already.

“It is fair to say from Ott’s initial feedback that we are confident we can challenge for the world championship in 2023,” he added.

The season starts with the Monte Carlo Rally on January 19-22.

READ MORE

Toyota Gazoo Racing to tackle 2023 Dakar with three-car team

The South Africa-based Toyota Gazoo Racing team will take on the 2023 Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia with a three-vehicle Hilux team early in January.
Motoring
22 hours ago

New book celebrates 60 years of Kyalami memories

A new coffee table book brings to life six decades of thrills and spills from South Africa’s most famous motorsport circuit.
Motoring
22 hours ago

TimesLIVE teaming up with Toyota Gazoo Racing at 2022 Killarney 9-Hour

If you are a regular reader of TimesLIVE Motoring you will no doubt be aware of my racing exploits in this year's Toyota Gazoo Racing (GR) Cup: a one ...
Motoring
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. BMW E30 325iS 'Gusheshe' auctions for nearly eight times its original value Features
  2. New Ford Ranger launched in SA — here’s the pricing New Models
  3. This is how much you'll pay for fuel from midnight on Tuesday news
  4. This is what you can expect to pay at the pumps in December news
  5. Volkswagen SA celebrates its two-millionth Polo news

Latest Videos

WATCH | The ANC will not support that report' says Mashatile as Phala Phala ...
Confrontation caught on CCTV after alleged racism incident at Cape Town bar