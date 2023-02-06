Motorsport

F1 drivers need clarity on political statements, says Albon

06 February 2023 - 20:03 By Reuters
Formula One drivers need guidance from the governing FIA on what they can say at races this season after a rule change caused concern, Williams driver Alex Albon said on Monday.
Formula One drivers need guidance from the governing FIA on what they can say at races this season after a rule change caused concern, Williams driver Alex Albon said on Monday.
Image: Williams Racing

Formula One drivers need guidance from the governing FIA on what they can say at races this season after a rule change caused concern, Williams driver Alex Albon said on Monday.

The FIA updated the International Sporting Code in December with a clause requiring prior written permission for drivers to make or display “political, religious and personal statements or comments”.

The move has been a pre-season talking point, with uncertainty about how it might be applied in practice.

“It seems quite a broad subject ... we need clarity from the FIA on what they are trying to tell us,” Albon told reporters during a livery launch at the team's factory.

“On a personal side it is somewhat confusing ... we were very much for 'We Race As One' and all these kind of situations and so now it seems like the FIA are trying to go away from that,” he added.

“So we need to see. We need to be open in dialogue about what they are trying to do. We need to be able to speak freely to some extent. I'm sure we're going to get clarity later on what really they are trying to say.”

Formula One launched its “We Race As One” diversity, inclusion and sustainability platform in 2020, with drivers gathered on the grid pre-race to express their support with a gesture of their choice.

Some drivers, with seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton a vocal advocate for human rights and racial equality, chose to “take the knee” while others remained standing but wearing T-shirts supporting various causes.

Some have already expressed concern about the move, with Red Bull's Sergio Perez saying last Friday they needed to be able to speak freely.

Human rights groups have also criticised the FIA's position.

“A lot of people come to us and look at us as spokespeople for issues around the world and I feel it is a responsibility for drivers to make people aware of these kind of situations,” said Albon.

“We're all concerned,” added the British-born Thai.

The season starts in Bahrain on March 5.

MORE:

Williams Racing revved up for points and progress in 2023

Williams welcomed Gulf Oil International as a prominent new sponsor on Monday but warned against expecting any quick solution to shrinking the gulf ...
Motoring
6 hours ago

F1 champ Verstappen hopes rivals can raise their game in 2023

Red Bull's Max Verstappen shrugged off a suggestion he was favourite for a third successive Formula One championship and said on Friday the sport ...
Motoring
3 days ago

FIA launches application process for prospective F1 teams

Formula One's governing body on Thursday formally started a process that could lead to new teams entering the championship from 2025.
Motoring
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Mzansi, these are your favourite cars news
  2. These were SA's top-selling car brands in January news
  3. New Toyota Urban Cruiser unveiled in SA New Models
  4. Everything you need to know about buying a used Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG (W204) Features
  5. REVIEW | Renault Koleos merges fine fuel economy with French style Reviews

Latest Videos

Is this the biggest floating wedding cake you've ever seen?
'We are mandated to get tourists to SA': Government on R1bn Tottenham Hotspur ...