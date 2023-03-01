Motorsport

Susie Wolff to steer new all-female F1 Academy

01 March 2023 - 14:50 By Reuters
Susie Wolff is a former racer who competed in German Touring Cars (DTM) and served as a development driver for the Williams F1 team.
Image: Vince Mignott/MB Media/Getty Images

Susie Wolff, former principal of the Venturi Formula E team and wife of Mercedes Formula One boss Toto, has been appointed managing director of the new all-female F1 Academy, Formula One said on Wednesday.

The new series aims to help young female drivers move up the motorsport ladder. No woman has started an F1 grand prix since the late Italian Lella Lombardi in 1976.

The Scot will report to F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali.

“I believe the F1 Academy can represent something beyond racing,” she said in a statement released ahead of the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix.

“It can inspire women around the world to follow their dreams and realise that with talent, passion and determination, there is no limit to what they can achieve.”

The inaugural season will include seven rounds with racers supporting the US Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, in October.

