Red Bull's triple world champion Max Verstappen completed a sweep of the first two sprint races of the Formula One season on Saturday with a win at the Miami Grand Prix.
In another dominating display the 26-year-old Dutchman started from pole and was never challenged, beating Ferrari's Charles Leclerc by 3.371 in the 19-lap race around the Miami International Autodrome.
With the victory Verstappen remained unbeaten in Miami and stretched his championship lead over teammate Sergio Perez, who finished third.
RB's Daniel Ricciardo earned his best result of the season after finishing fourth and ahead of the second Ferrari of Carlos Sainz, the only driver other than Verstappen to win a race this season.
Oscar Piastri salvaged some points for McLaren, grabbing sixth after teammate Lando Norris crashed out on the opening lap.
Nico Hulkenberg was seventh for Haas while Yuki Tsunoda grabbed the last points position for RB.
Max Verstappen wins Miami Grand Prix sprint race
Image: Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images
Red Bull's triple world champion Max Verstappen completed a sweep of the first two sprint races of the Formula One season on Saturday with a win at the Miami Grand Prix.
In another dominating display the 26-year-old Dutchman started from pole and was never challenged, beating Ferrari's Charles Leclerc by 3.371 in the 19-lap race around the Miami International Autodrome.
With the victory Verstappen remained unbeaten in Miami and stretched his championship lead over teammate Sergio Perez, who finished third.
RB's Daniel Ricciardo earned his best result of the season after finishing fourth and ahead of the second Ferrari of Carlos Sainz, the only driver other than Verstappen to win a race this season.
Oscar Piastri salvaged some points for McLaren, grabbing sixth after teammate Lando Norris crashed out on the opening lap.
Nico Hulkenberg was seventh for Haas while Yuki Tsunoda grabbed the last points position for RB.
READ MORE:
Verstappen takes Miami GP sprint race pole
Red Bull's Verstappen fastest in Miami GP practice
Verstappen commits to Red Bull, but ‘never say never’
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos