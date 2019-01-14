BMW SA plans busy product offensive for 2019

BMW South Africa will be one of the busiest brands in South Africa in 2019 and has outlined its product plans for the year. Chief among the exciting new entrants will be the all-new BMW 3 Series which has for decades been the company’s best volume seller.

The 320d and 330i derivatives will be the first to arrive in March. Other derivatives will arrive during the course of 2019 and BMW SA says it’s also considering the 330e PHEV (Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle).

This PHEV uses a 135kW 2.0l four-pot in conjunction with a 50kW electric drive motor. System output is 184kW and 420Nm. It’s claimed the 330e will achieve an emissions-free driving range up to 140km/h.