Honda’s cute Urban EV to be built

According to reports Honda is close to revealing a prototype for the production version of its Urban EV electric concept, possibly as early as next month’s Geneva Motor Show.

The adorable concept was revealed for the first time at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor show, and at the time Honda Motor Co. President and CEO, Takahiro Hachigo, said that the car wasn’t some vision of the distant future, but that a production version would arrive in 2019.

The company is keeping its promise and has released teaser images of the prototype which hint that the production car won’t stray too far from the concept version that wowed the car world.