Honda’s cute Urban EV to be built

Drawing on the cube design of eighties hatches, Honda is going into the future with a retro-inspired electric hatch

20 February 2019 - 10:29 By Phuti Mpyane
The adorable car first showcased in 2017 is coming to market, although it's unlikely to have those 'suicide' doors. Picture: SUPPLIED
According to reports Honda is close to revealing a prototype for the production version of its Urban EV electric concept, possibly as early as next month’s Geneva Motor Show.

The adorable concept was revealed for the first time at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor show, and at the time Honda Motor Co. President and CEO, Takahiro Hachigo, said that the car wasn’t some vision of the distant future, but that a production version would arrive in 2019.

The company is keeping its promise and has released teaser images of the prototype which hint that the production car won’t stray too far from the concept version that wowed the car world.

Minimalist cabin of the concept car features huge digital displays on the dash and door. Picture: SUPPLIED
Honda has also released a picture of a one-piece digital display which thanks to wood effect inlays and a horizontal design is deeply reminiscent of 80’s retro.

Furthermore, spy shots of the prototype reveal a more practical five-door body in contrast to the three-door concept with its suicide doors. It’s also reported that Honda plans to sell the car in European markets, although it’s too soon to tell whether it will come to SA.

