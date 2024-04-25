EDITORIAL | Here’s to 30 years of hearty wins and heart-wrenching horrors

As the country turns 30 on Saturday we all owe it to ourselves to pause and ponder how we got here

It would be lazy to characterise the South African story as a tale of two cities, as Charles Dickens once famously wrote. Or still, a tale of two nations, one white and rich and the other black and poor, as former president Thabo Mbeki characterised it on February 9 2001...