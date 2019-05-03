news

Amsterdam plans to ban petrol, diesel cars and motorcycles from 2030

Dutch capital is on a mission to improve the quality of its air

03 May 2019 - 08:55 By Reuters
Despite the widespread use of bicycles, air pollution in the Netherlands is worse than European rules permit.
Despite the widespread use of bicycles, air pollution in the Netherlands is worse than European rules permit.
Image: Andrea Nagel

Petrol- and diesel-fuelled cars and motorcycles will be banned from Amsterdam from 2030 in an effort to clean up the city's air, the Dutch capital's council said on Thursday.

"Pollution often is a silent killer and is one of the greatest health hazards in Amsterdam," said the city's traffic councillor, Sharon Dijksma.

Despite the widespread use of bicycles by many Dutch, air pollution in the Netherlands is worse than European rules permit, mainly due to heavy traffic in the cities of Amsterdam and Rotterdam.

The health ministry has warned that current levels of nitrogen dioxide and particulate-matter emissions can lead to respiratory illnesses, with chronic exposure shortening life expectancy by more than a year.

Amsterdam said it aims to replace all gasoline and diesel engines with emission-free alternatives, such as electric and hydrogen cars, by the end of the next decade.

It will start next year by banning diesel cars built before 2005 from the city and will gradually expand the range of vehicles that are barred.

The city said it will use subsidies and parking permits to encourage people to switch to cleaner cars.

MORE

Volkswagen delays debut of cutting-edge Golf 8

Tech upgrades push hatchback’s debut from September to early 2020
Motoring
1 day ago

Volkswagen says it's responsible for 2% of global CO2 emissions

German giant claims 'it's almost one percent for cars and one percent for trucks.'
Motoring
1 month ago

$5t fuel exploration plans 'incompatible' with climate goals

Plans by oil and gas majors to spend $4.9 trillion on fuel exploration are "poles apart" from the goal of the Paris climate deal to limit the global ...
Business
1 week ago

Most read

  1. No end in sight to rising petrol price pain news
  2. Volkswagen delays debut of cutting-edge Golf 8 news
  3. Eight things you need to know about the new 2019 Audi Q8 New Models
  4. Nine ways to save fuel and get the most kilometres from your tank Features
  5. REVIEW | 2019 Audi RS4 Avant is a family wagon with a rebel soul Reviews

Latest Videos

Steve Hofmeyr smashes decoder after cancelling DStv contract
SA kids share their unfiltered answers on elections & it's hilarious
X