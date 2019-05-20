news

Tata experiences Q4 profit decline as Jaguar Land Rover sales slump

Indian automaker reports a 47% drop in quarterly profit

20 May 2019 - 14:39 By Reuters
Tata Motors Ltd reported a 47% drop in quarterly profit on Monday as the Indian automaker struggled to sell its luxury Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) cars in key markets
Tata Motors Ltd reported a 47% drop in quarterly profit on Monday as the Indian automaker struggled to sell its luxury Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) cars in key markets
Image: JLR

Tata Motors Ltd reported a 47% drop in quarterly profit on Monday as the Indian automaker struggled to sell its luxury Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) cars in key markets like China, and was also hit by a broader economic slowdown at home.

India's biggest automaker by revenue earned 11.17 billion rupees (roughly R2.3bn) in net profit for the three months ended March 31, its fourth quarter, versus 21.25 billion rupees (roughly R4.38bn) a year earlier when it took in a one-off charge of 16.41 billion rupees (roughly R3.38bn).

Revenue from wholly owned subsidiary Jaguar Land Rover Automotive PLC fell 5% to 651.46 billion rupees (roughly R134.4bn). The unit brings in most of Tata's revenue.

MORE

Nissan, Ford and Volkswagen led April European car sales slump

European car sales fell 0.5% in April led by sharper monthly declines for Nissan, Ford and Volkswagen
Motoring
3 days ago

Cash crunch sees affordable cars overtake luxury buying

Never mind buying expensive German sedans, South Africans aren’t even ogling them online anymore.
News
3 days ago

These are SA’s top 10 bakkies in terms of resale value

Trueprice lists the vehicles that hold their value best, based on auction sales
Motoring
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Formula 1 in talks with Marrakesh and Kyalami for new African race Motorsport
  2. All-new Toyota Quantum hits the road New Models
  3. These are SA’s top 10 bakkies in terms of resale value Features
  4. Why hydrogen cars still matter in 2019 Features
  5. Five modern day classic cars worth buying right now Features

Latest Videos

Jacob and Duduzane Zuma arrive at Pietermaritzburg High Court
Everything you need to know about Google suspending business with Huawei
X