LISTEN | How fuel price decreases will affect your pocket

03 March 2020 - 16:41 By Paige Muller
Lower oil prices have been cited for the price drop, induced by the spread of Covid-19, which has disrupted global trade and hammered financial markets
Image: Elvis Ntombela

Mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe on Tuesday announced that the price of petrol and diesel will decrease 19c/l and 54c/l respectively, effective from Wednesday.

Mantashe cited lower oil prices for the price drop induced by the continuous spread of the coronavirus, known as Covid-19, which has disrupted global trade and hammered financial markets.

MultimediaLIVE spoke to FNB Cash Investments CEO Himal Parbhoo, who explained how the fuel price decrease will affect local consumers.

Here is what he had to say:

Some relief ahead for consumers with fuel prices set to fall

Embattled consumers in a constrained economy will get some cheer from a drop in all fuel prices on Wednesday.
3 days ago

SA fuel prices will plunge, but only briefly

The prices of petrol and diesel will drop in March before new fuel levy increases hit in April.
4 days ago

