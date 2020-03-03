LISTEN | How fuel price decreases will affect your pocket

Mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe on Tuesday announced that the price of petrol and diesel will decrease 19c/l and 54c/l respectively, effective from Wednesday.

Mantashe cited lower oil prices for the price drop induced by the continuous spread of the coronavirus, known as Covid-19, which has disrupted global trade and hammered financial markets.

MultimediaLIVE spoke to FNB Cash Investments CEO Himal Parbhoo, who explained how the fuel price decrease will affect local consumers.

Here is what he had to say: