Mercedes-Benz begins East London production of new C-Class

Mercedes-Benz can lay claim to more than six decades of local manufacturing at its East London facility in the Eastern Cape.

That legacy looks poised to continue, as production of the latest-generation C-Class (W206) has officially commenced at the plant.

At an event last week, it was announced that a further R3bn would be invested into the factory, bolstering the R10bn investment that was made in 2018 on upgrades in preparation for the model.

In a statement, the company declared the move as a sure sign of commitment to the market, as well as indication of a concerted effort to revive the economic growth of South Africa and socio-economic development of the East London region.

Jörg Burzer, member of the board of Mercedes-Benz cars responsible for production and supply chain management, remarked that our country remains an important location for the global production network of the car maker.

Minister of trade, industry and competition, Ebrahim Patel, was in attendance. He credited the Automotive Masterplan and the Automotive Production and Development Programme (APDP) as successful in deepening local technological expertise, creating local value chains and securing jobs.

Upgrades to the plant include a new body shop, which has been designed for higher capacities and features more than 500 “Internet of Things” Industry 4.0-enabled robots.

To increase volume outputs, optimise the assembly line and achieve commercial synergies, a new Body Shop has been built at the East London Industrial Development Zone (ELIDZ), where vehicle parts for the new C-Class are manufactured.