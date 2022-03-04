Detroit's 'Big Three' carmakers to let workers stop wearing masks

Detroit's "Big Three" automakers said on Thursday they will allow autoworkers to stop wearing masks at workplaces where US health officials have said it is safe to do so.

General Motors Co Ford Motor Co, Chrysler-parent Stellantis NV and the United Auto Workers union said in a joint statement they would adopt the new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance allowing workers at US facilities to not wear masks regardless of Covid-19 vaccination status, if those facilities are not in high-risk counties.

The CDC said Thursday that 93% of Americans live in counties that are not high-risk.

Nearly all of Michigan, where the three automakers have many of their plants are in areas where the CDC has deemed it safe to take off masks, including in the counties home to the headquarters of GM, Ford and Stellantis North America.