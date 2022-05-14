×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
news

Ford offloads more Rivian shares after lockup ends

16 May 2022 - 07:59 By Shiyin Chen
Ford Motor Co sold more shares of Rivian Automotive Inc on Friday.
Ford Motor Co sold more shares of Rivian Automotive Inc on Friday.
Image: Bloomberg

Ford Motor sold more shares of Rivian Automotive Inc on Friday, offloading more than $400m (roughly R6,474,628,000) worth of stock in the electric car maker since the end of a lockup this week.  

The US automotive giant sold 7-million shares of Rivian stock at $26.88 each on Friday, according to a filing, cutting its stake in the company to nearly 87-million shares. The transaction follows the sale of 8-million Rivian shares at $26.80 apiece on Monday after selling restrictions on certain insiders and investors ended.  

Ford had invested $1.2bn (roughly R19,423,884,000) in Rivian and saw the value of its stake surge in the wake of the EV maker’s public debut, the largest in the US last year. Since then, however, Rivian’s stock has cratered from a high of $172 in November to touch a low of $19.25 this week. 

Ford described the share sale as “prudent”, but wouldn’t say what the proceeds will be used for or if it planned to further trim its stake. Rivian didn’t immediately respond to requests for comments. 

Dearborn, Michigan-based Ford is making its own electric pickup truck, the F150 Lightning, which is seeing early success. CEO Jim Farley said in a Bloomberg interview in January that “everything is on the table” when asked about his company’s stake in Rivian.   

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Tesla delays plan to restore Shanghai output to pre-lockdown levels

Tesla Inc has delayed a plan to restore production at its Shanghai plant to levels before the city's Covid-19 lockdown by at least a week, according ...
Motoring
2 hours ago

Justin Bieber reportedly banned from buying Ferraris

Pop star Justin Bieber has reportedly been banned from buying another new Ferrari after violating the Italian firm’s modification rules.
Motoring
2 days ago

Renault says split-off EV unit could employ 10,000 staff by 2023

French carmaker Renault on Thursday said the two business units that would result from its planned separation of electric and conventional car ...
Motoring
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Justin Bieber reportedly banned from buying Ferraris news
  2. This mint 1992 BMW 325i has only 17,340km on the clock Reviews
  3. VW announces new Taigo local specification and launch date New Models
  4. REVIEW | The Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT is the king of performance SUVs Reviews
  5. Seven of the best looking hot hatches to ever hit the streets Features

Latest Videos

Forensic reports still outstanding in Zandile Mafe parliament fire case
Three men accused in Hillary Gardee murder case abandon bail