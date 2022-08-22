×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
news

McLaren to sell its supercars in India’s price-sensitive market

23 August 2022 - 07:53 By Ragini Saxena
The 765LT will be one of the McLaren supercars offered to buyers in India.
The 765LT will be one of the McLaren supercars offered to buyers in India.
Image: Supplied

McLaren is trying to win over buyers in India, a market infamous in the automotive world for being demanding on price.

The British luxury-car maker is looking to tap into the country’s growing affluent class with its first showroom in Mumbai, due to open in October, it said in a statement on Monday. McLaren will sell a wide range of models including the GT, 720S and 765LT vehicles and its first hybrid car, the Artura.

Breaking into the country may be a challenge. The value-conscious market is dominated by Maruti Suzuki India’s low-cost vehicles. Automakers including Ford have struggled to gain a foothold in India, where high tariffs make imported cars more expensive.

Ford shut its car factories in India last year after General Motors stopped selling vehicles there in 2017. Toyota said in 2020 it won’t expand further in the country due to the high tax regime. Tesla wants the Indian government to lower taxes so it can sell imported cars to test the market before committing to building a factory.

McLaren said it has selected Infinity Cars, which also distributes brands including BMW, Lamborghini, Porsche and Ducati, as its first retail partner in India.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Ford to cut 3,000 jobs to fund shift towards EVs

Ford is cutting 3,000 jobs this week in a move to boost profits as it seeks to fund the $50bn (about R850.55bn) it plans to spend on electric ...
Motoring
13 hours ago

Mike Tyson’s former Ferrari F50 sells for nearly R80m

The auctioneers said the car, which had about 10,000km on the clock, was bought new by Tyson in 1995 and he owned it for four years before reselling ...
Motoring
20 hours ago

New Land Rover Defender completes transcontinental expedition

Nine months and nearly 40,000km after setting out from Cape Agulhas on the southern tip of Africa, Land Rover ambassador Kingsley Holgate and his ...
Motoring
3 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Mike Tyson’s former Ferrari F50 sells for nearly R80m news
  2. Lewis Hamilton says he's 'fully transformed' after his African safari Motorsport
  3. You can now replace tyres through your existing vehicle finance contract news
  4. Uncovering the dark and dirty truth about electric vehicles Features
  5. Elon Musk’s 'licence to print money' off lithium didn’t last long news

Latest Videos

Bayede! King Misuzulu KaZwelithini ascends to Zulu throne
Humans to dine ‘caged’ at baboon-proof farm stall near Cape Point