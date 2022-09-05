×

news

Toyota to suspend production at 3 western Japan plants as typhoon nears

05 September 2022 - 09:09 By Reuters
The carmaker expects to resume production on the Tuesday night shift, it said on its website.
Image: Alex Gottschalk/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Japan's Toyota Motor Corp will suspend some evening shifts at three plants in western Japan due to an approaching typhoon, it said on Monday.

Toyota will suspend Monday night shift production starting at 9pm (1200 GMT) and cancel Tuesday morning production at three factories in the western prefecture of Fukuoka.

The carmaker expects to resume production on the Tuesday night shift, it said on its website.

Some businesses in South Korea are also contemplating temporary suspensions of operations as the powerful typhoon Hinnamnor approaches.

