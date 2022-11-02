news

Bentley’s profit lifted by niche and personalised cars

02 November 2022 - 08:01 By Reuters
Bentley said sales were up 18% in Europe in the first nine months of the year, and were up 17% in the Asia Pacific region. Sales in the Americas, Bentley's biggest region by sales, were up 7%.
Image: Supplied

Luxury British carmaker Bentley said on Wednesday its operating profit for the first nine months of 2022 more than doubled as global economic uncertainty failed to dent customer interest for niche models and increased car customisation.

The unit of German carmaker Volkswagen posted an operating profit for the first three quarters of 2022 of 575m (roughly R10,284,264,800), more than the 275m (roughly R4,928,099,000) in the same period of last year.

Bentley said global sales were up 3% at 11,316 units, while revenue jumped 28% to 2.49bn (roughly R44,600,537,376) from 1.95bn (roughly R34,947,237,000) a year earlier.

"While Bentley continues to tackle the challenges it faces in the global market, this latest set of financial figures shows strong results in most regions," said CEO Adrian Hallmark.

