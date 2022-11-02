Bentley’s profit lifted by niche and personalised cars

Luxury British carmaker Bentley said on Wednesday its operating profit for the first nine months of 2022 more than doubled as global economic uncertainty failed to dent customer interest for niche models and increased car customisation.
The unit of German carmaker Volkswagen posted an operating profit for the first three quarters of 2022 of €575m (roughly R10,284,264,800), more than the €275m (roughly R4,928,099,000) in the same period of last year.
Bentley said global sales were up 3% at 11,316 units, while revenue jumped 28% to €2.49bn (roughly R44,600,537,376) from €1.95bn (roughly R34,947,237,000) a year earlier.
"While Bentley continues to tackle the challenges it faces in the global market, this latest set of financial figures shows strong results in most regions," said CEO Adrian Hallmark.
Bentley said sales were up 18% in Europe in the first nine months of the year, and were up 17% in the Asia Pacific region. Sales in the Americas, Bentley's biggest region by sales, were up 7%.
Image: Supplied
