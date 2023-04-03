news

BIKING

No key required: BMW uses face recognition to unlock its motorcycles

BMW iFace provides a hi-tech way to thwart motorcycle thieves

03 April 2023 - 15:43 By Staff Writer
The high-tech system will initially be available in boxer-engined BMWs, including the popular R1250 GS.
Image: Supplied

BMW’s Motorrad motorcycle division is using eye and facial recognition to help thwart motorcycle thieves.

A world-first technology for motorcycles, BMW iFace makes ignition keys redundant and complements the brand’s existing Keyless Go technology, says the company.

The system stores a three-dimensional image of authorised riders and if it makes a positive identification, the ignition, steering lock and other locking functions are released so the rider can start the motorcycle.

BMW enlisted the help of a professional vehicle thief to develop the system, which can authenticate the rider using face recognition (without helmet), or iris-cornea scanning of the eyes which allows the rider have their helmet on.

Image: Supplied

A special polarisation filter enables the eye scanning process even through tinted and mirrored visors, different types of glasses and contact lenses.

Both systems use infrared scanning and work in the dark.

In case of an attempted theft, the bike wirelessly alerts the authorities and provides its location.

BMW iFace will initially be used on BMW’s boxer-engined models, including the popular R 1250 GS, from later this year.

