Paul Walker's Fast and Furious Nissan Skyline goes on auction — with a R10m starting price

The Hero Nissan Skyline R34 GT-R driven by Paul Walker in Fast & Furious 4 is being offered by auction house Bonhams in an online sale.

It's an iconic piece of automotive and cinematic history. One of the most famous modern-day movie cars, this is the R34 GT-R that appeared in the film which featured the late star.

Known for his role as Brian O'Conner in the Fast & Furious franchise, Walker died in a 2013 car accident.

The Nissan Skyline GT-R, affectionately known as “Godzilla,” is lauded as one of the greatest Japanese cars of all time and has indubitably earned the title of modern classic, both for its looks and its performance. Produced from 1999-2002, it was the final iteration of the renowned straight-six engine Nissan Skyline GT-R.

It was designed as a slightly more refined, more mature beast than its predecessors, offering improved handling, a smoother ride and enhanced interior comfort. It is a timeless design with a distinctive silhouette that sets it apart from rivals such as the Honda NSX, Toyota Supra and Mazda RX-7.