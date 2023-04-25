Paul Walker's Fast and Furious Nissan Skyline goes on auction — with a R10m starting price
The R34 GT-R driven by the late star is an iconic piece of automotive and cinematic history
The Hero Nissan Skyline R34 GT-R driven by Paul Walker in Fast & Furious 4 is being offered by auction house Bonhams in an online sale.
It's an iconic piece of automotive and cinematic history. One of the most famous modern-day movie cars, this is the R34 GT-R that appeared in the film which featured the late star.
Known for his role as Brian O'Conner in the Fast & Furious franchise, Walker died in a 2013 car accident.
The Nissan Skyline GT-R, affectionately known as “Godzilla,” is lauded as one of the greatest Japanese cars of all time and has indubitably earned the title of modern classic, both for its looks and its performance. Produced from 1999-2002, it was the final iteration of the renowned straight-six engine Nissan Skyline GT-R.
It was designed as a slightly more refined, more mature beast than its predecessors, offering improved handling, a smoother ride and enhanced interior comfort. It is a timeless design with a distinctive silhouette that sets it apart from rivals such as the Honda NSX, Toyota Supra and Mazda RX-7.
Powered by a 2.6l twin-turbocharged in-line six-cylinder unit, the standard R34 delivered 205kW through an all-wheel drive system and reached a top speed of 250km/h.
This example, painted in TV2 Bayside Blue, was modified by Kaizo Industries to Walker's personal specification and starred in the fourth instalment of the multi-million dollar film franchise which grossed more than $360m worldwide. The movie, released in 2009, starred Walker and Vin Diesel as street racers who team up to apprehend a vicious drug lord.
The customisation includes Nismo lowering springs, a roll cage, Volk Racing wheels, a Rotara brake conversion, Nismo NE-1 exhaust system, and raised boost pressure with uprated intercooler and exhaust modifications.
The online-only auction takes place from April 28-May 5 and the starting bid is €500,000 (R10m).