New Mahindra Adventure Zone caters for intrepid owners

23 May 2023 - 15:17 By Motoring Staff
The new Adventure Zone concept was revealed at the Nampo Harvest Day near Bothaville last week.
Mahindra South Africa and its local dealer network joined forces last week to launch the marque's new Adventure Zone at the Nampo Harvest Day festival near Bothaville. 

This new venture combines Mahindra's robust SUVs and bakkies with the expertise of their dealers, creating a dedicated space for genuine adventure enthusiasts.

The Adventure Zone goes beyond vehicle offerings and incorporates an extensive range of lifestyle gear, apparel and adventure equipment, catering to the needs of Mahindra fans and owners who crave an elevated ownership experience. It promises to be an exhilarating destination for those seeking to push their vehicle capabilities to the limit.

Leading the way, Mahindra Bloemfontein, the oldest Mahindra dealer in South Africa, and Mahindra Nelspruit, the largest of its kind in the Southern Hemisphere, will soon be opening the first Adventure Zone stores. These locations will serve as hubs for enthusiasts and provide an immersive experience into the world of Mahindra.

“Our new Adventure Zone is more than just a store with all the equipment and gear that you need to get you, your family and your Mahindra to the great outdoors,” says CEO of Mahindra South Africa Rajesh Gupta. 

“It will also offer expert advice on getting the most out of your Mahindra by understanding the underlying engineering and even learning to drive better off road by attending a driving course at one of our regional off-road training centres.”

“Ultimately, it is our way of helping you to help owners and fans build a truthful partnership between them and their Mahindra,” Gupta concludes.

