news

Volvo recalls electric trucks in US after battery fire

09 August 2023 - 09:21 By Rafaela Lindeberg

Volvo is recalling nearly all battery-powered electric trucks in the US that were made over the past four years because of an issue that may potentially cause a battery fire...

