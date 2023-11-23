The new South African-built Ford Ranger and Volkswagen Amarok have jointly claimed the International Pickup Award (IPUA) for 2023.
Both bakkies are assembled at Ford’s Silverton plant in Pretoria.
“After the IPUA 2023 group tests in Greece last month, it was impossible to separate the two models from each other, as the new Ranger and Amarok were co-developed and are made at the Ford factory in South Africa,” said IPUA jury chair Jarlath Sweeney.
“Though a collaboration project, each manufacturer has maintained their unique styling and driving traits, which customers will testify.”
This seventh running of the IPUA sees the sixth-generation Ranger adding to the titles won in 2013 and 2020, while the original Amarok won the inaugural trophy in 2011 and again in 2018 with the upgraded version.
Commenting before the twin trophy presentation, Ford Pro Europe GM Hans Schep said: “We are delighted that the Ford Ranger has been recognised by the IPUA jury for the third time, which is testament to its enduring appeal as Europe’s favourite pickup for the past eight years.
Ford Ranger, VW Amarok jointly claim world bakkie of the year title
Image: Supplied
REVIEW | Ford Ranger Supercab mixes business with pleasure
“The new Ford Ranger has the most comprehensive series choice yet, offering customers the on-road refinement and off-road capability to suit work days and weekends. It’s built ready for work and play.”
Volkswagen commercial vehicles procurement manager Karl Bernqvist said: “The Amarok is a pickup that delivers reliable performance on and off the road. It impressed the jury in both cases. The International Pickup Award for 2024/2025 means the Amarok has already achieved the ‘treble’ in just 14 years of production.”
The awards were presented during a ceremony at the Solutrans commercial vehicle show in Lyon, France, on November 22.
Ford’s Silverton plant builds the Ranger and Amarok for customers in South Africa and for export. The two bakkies share a chassis and most mechanicals, but have their own distinctive styling and features.
Ranger has been Europe’s top-selling pickup for the past eight years and accounts for almost half of all pickup sales on the continent. In June, the new Ranger, which was launched locally at the end of 2022, was voted the 2023 SA Car of The Year. It was the first time in the competition’s 37-year history that a bakkie was crowned the overall winner.
