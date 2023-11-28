news

Toyota experiments with throttle and brake built into steering wheel

29 November 2023 - 11:37 By Motoring Reporter
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Instead of pedals, throttle and braking functions are controlled by levers on the steering wheel.
Instead of pedals, throttle and braking functions are controlled by levers on the steering wheel.
Image: Supplied

Imagine driving a car without using pedals. Toyota has demonstrated Neo Steer, a new cockpit concept based on motorcycle handlebars which integrates the functions of the accelerator and brake pedals into the steering wheel.

While Toyota is not the first carmaker to explore the idea of driving using only hands, the Japanese company says it has made the concept feel seamless and natural.

The solution was originally developed for drivers who cannot use their legs, but the technology could have wider applications in the future, including autonomous vehicles where manual control would be the exception instead of the rule.

The roomy pedal-free floor space enables smooth entry and exit into the vehicle while the steering wheel’s unusual rectangular shape provides an unrestricted driving position.

Toyota did not say when Neo Steer will go into production but hinted it may be just around the corner. Paving the way for the technology is the new steer-by-wire system to be used by Toyota and Lexus from next year, starting with the Lexus RZ SUV.

With steer-by-wire, the steering wheel is not mechanically connected to the wheels because the steering column is not needed. Sensors on the steering wheel send impulses to an electric motor that steers the wheels, which allows more steering precision as the system varies according to speed and road type. 

It also provides better driving comfort as the steering does not transmit bumps to the driver’s arms. 

MORE:

Toyota’s October global output hits record despite supplier accident

Toyota said on Wednesday its October global vehicle production hit a record for the month, helped by an easing of the semiconductor shortage and ...
Motoring
6 hours ago

Volkswagen SA boss says brand is not leaving our shores

Volkswagen’s international passenger car CEO Thomas Schaefer caused a stir at the weekend by saying South Africa must get its political and ...
Motoring
22 hours ago

KZN to introduce new number plates in December

Several towns in the province have run out of new numbers to use and the only solution is to use the 'ZN' plates
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Audi ex-boss becomes first top manager sentenced for fraud in diesel scandal news
  2. Lordstown Motors files for bankruptcy, sues Foxconn news
  3. Toyota to build a Porsche-rivalling sports car New Models
  4. BMW teases new M5 Touring New Models
  5. Seven awesome new car buys for under R500,000 Reviews

Latest Videos

Israeli DJs perform at site of October 7 attack on music festival
Alejandro Garnacho has the potential to do some amazing things – Erik ten Hag