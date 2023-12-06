Heightened police presence to watch over Joburg roads this festive season

The festive season brings joy and celebration, but it also poses risks — especially on the roads.
Johannesburg’s safer festive season campaign has warned road users they will be closely watched over the holidays, with a focus on drunk driving, vehicle and driver fitness and pedestrian safety awareness.
“Our objective is to ensure the safety of Johannesburg residents during the festive season by addressing issues such as inconsiderate driving and reducing road fatalities,” said public safety MMC Mgcini Tshwaku at the campaign launch at the intersection of Witkoppen and Cedar roads in Fourways.
As the festive season coincided with the summer holidays there would be heightened activities and increased travel, Tshwaku said. This meant more traffic and a rise in road fatalities.
“Inconsiderate driving, including offences such as driving under the influence and reckless driving, become more prevalent on Johannesburg roads during this season, posing a threat to public safety. Proactive measures are being taken by the public safety department, emphasising the importance of obeying road rules and discouraging drinking and driving.”
Various activities, including stop-and-search operations, roadworthy testing and the distribution of educational pamphlets will take place.
Johannesburg metro police and the SAPS tactical response unit will be deployed to crime hotspots, major roadblocks will be set up across the city and stringent bylaw enforcement will ensure safety compliance.
Tshwaku said motorists can contribute by obeying road rules, avoiding drinking and driving and staying informed about safety measures.
The campaign will also enforce measures related to fire safety, the management of fireworks displays, flash floods, anti-fraud and corruption, events management and drowning prevention, as well as incident and disaster management compliance.
Schools close for 2023 on December 13 and reopen on January 17. The expected increase in traffic volumes on the country’s major routes means road users will have to ensure they are vigilant and focused on the road, said the Automobile Association.
“Law enforcement efforts will intensify during the holidays but it’s still the responsibility of road users to be courteous to others and observe the rules of the road.
“Speed limits are not targets and seat belts are not accessories. Drivers, pedestrians, cyclists and those on motorbikes should not use electronic devices, and everyone — including front [seat] passengers — should focus on the road. Unless everyone makes an effort to be safe on our roads our country’s woeful road safety statistics will not improve,” the association said.
Heightened police presence to watch over Joburg roads this festive season
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba
