Volkswagen expects a 3% rise in its car sales this year, down sharply from 2023 amid a gloomy economic outlook and growing competition.
Presenting the German carmaker's 2023 results, finance chief Arno Antlitz said the “general economic situation remains challenging”, but added “we are confident about 2024 despite the muted economic outlook and intense competition”.
Volkswagen's deliveries to customers rose 12% to 9.24-million vehicles in 2023.
The carmaker joins rivals in warning of a challenging year. When Stellantis reported results last month it predicted a “turbulent” 2024.
Volkswagen said on Wednesday it expected a boost to vehicle orders in Western Europe in the coming months from new models, including electric vehicles (EVs).
The company, which recently launched the electric ID.7 and plans a record 30 more new models during 2024, said it “started the new year with a clearly positive trend” compared with the start of last year.
The new EV launches come as demand growth for electric cars has been slowing. German rival Mercedes-Benz said last month it was delaying its electrification goal by five years and would keep revamping combustion-engine models.
When asked about demand for EVs, Volkswagen CEO Oliver Blume said they were “the future, period”, but added, “we're flexible enough to adapt to changes in different markets”.
Volkswagen shares were down 0.65% to €120.16 at 10am GMT in a flat German market.
The carmaker this month announced a muted outlook for 2024 and a higher dividend, joining rivals, including Stellantis, Ford and General Motors in handing out cash to investors.
Volkswagen has already announced plans to cut administrative staff costs at its VW brand by a fifth, adding this would be through partial and early retirement rather than layoffs.
The operating profit margin for the group's core mass-market brands rose to 5.3% last year from 3.6% in 2022, with the company targeting 8%.
VW says tough market to weigh on car sales growth in 2024
Image: Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Volkswagen expects a 3% rise in its car sales this year, down sharply from 2023 amid a gloomy economic outlook and growing competition.
Presenting the German carmaker's 2023 results, finance chief Arno Antlitz said the “general economic situation remains challenging”, but added “we are confident about 2024 despite the muted economic outlook and intense competition”.
Volkswagen's deliveries to customers rose 12% to 9.24-million vehicles in 2023.
The carmaker joins rivals in warning of a challenging year. When Stellantis reported results last month it predicted a “turbulent” 2024.
Volkswagen said on Wednesday it expected a boost to vehicle orders in Western Europe in the coming months from new models, including electric vehicles (EVs).
The company, which recently launched the electric ID.7 and plans a record 30 more new models during 2024, said it “started the new year with a clearly positive trend” compared with the start of last year.
The new EV launches come as demand growth for electric cars has been slowing. German rival Mercedes-Benz said last month it was delaying its electrification goal by five years and would keep revamping combustion-engine models.
When asked about demand for EVs, Volkswagen CEO Oliver Blume said they were “the future, period”, but added, “we're flexible enough to adapt to changes in different markets”.
Volkswagen shares were down 0.65% to €120.16 at 10am GMT in a flat German market.
The carmaker this month announced a muted outlook for 2024 and a higher dividend, joining rivals, including Stellantis, Ford and General Motors in handing out cash to investors.
Volkswagen has already announced plans to cut administrative staff costs at its VW brand by a fifth, adding this would be through partial and early retirement rather than layoffs.
The operating profit margin for the group's core mass-market brands rose to 5.3% last year from 3.6% in 2022, with the company targeting 8%.
MORE:
Toyota agrees to biggest wage hike in 25 years
Tesla official talks up Southeast Asia expansion as BYD pulls ahead
Global EV sales in February hurt by China’s New Year celebrations
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos