High-adrenaline fans can book an Audi driving experience at Kyalami

Audi South Africa has announced the return of the Audi driving experience. The full-day driving programmes will take place at Kyalami Grand Prix circuit between July and November.
Created in collaboration with the Audi driving experience centre in Germany, the programme offers participants the chance to refine their driving skills under the guidance of racing drivers.
Tickets cost R16,100 and are available from experience.audi.co.za for events taking place from July 17 to 21, September 25 to 29 and November 24 to 30.
After the success of 2023's relaunch, which ignited widespread enthusiasm among Audi fans, this year's event promises to elevate the adrenaline even further, said Sascha Sauer, head of Audi South Africa.
"The Audi driving experience embodies the essence of our brand – innovation, performance, and safety. We’re delighted to bring this exciting event back to Johannesburg, giving enthusiasts the opportunity to experience the thrill of our RS models and hone their driving skills on the iconic Kyalami Grand Prix circuit," he said.
Participants can expect a comprehensive curriculum designed to enhance their understanding of:
- cornering technique, braking and acceleration;
- the ideal driving line; and
- the impact of weight shifting on the vehicle.
With safety the top priority, each day will commence with a safety briefing.
Audi offers a complimentary voucher for the Audi driving experience to all new RS owners who bought their vehicle from March 1 2024 onwards. It is valid for two years from the date of delivery.
Image: Supplied
