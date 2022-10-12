REVIEW | There's lots to rave about with the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid
12 October 2022 - 12:08
It is easy to overlook the RAV4 in the Toyota sport-utility vehicle and crossover paradigms. There is quite a lot going on, after all. You have the Urban Cruiser, Corolla Cross and C-HR on the one hand. And bigger, tougher steeds like the Fortuner, FJ Cruiser, Land Cruiser Prado and Land Cruiser 300 on the grander end of the scale. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.