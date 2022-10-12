REVIEW | There's lots to rave about with the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid

It is easy to overlook the RAV4 in the Toyota sport-utility vehicle and crossover paradigms. There is quite a lot going on, after all. You have the Urban Cruiser, Corolla Cross and C-HR on the one hand. And bigger, tougher steeds like the Fortuner, FJ Cruiser, Land Cruiser Prado and Land Cruiser 300 on the grander end of the scale. ..